21 loose firearms surrendered in 2 North Cotabato towns

RESIDENTS from the towns of Carmen and Pikit in North Cotabato have voluntarily surrendered 21 loose firearms in support of the government’s campaign against the proliferation of unlicensed guns, the military said Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Jay Dumaghan, commander of the 40th Infantry Battalion (40IB), said the firearms were turned over in Ladtingan village, Pikit, North Cotabato.

He said the surrendered weapons from Carmen included six M16 rifles and one M14 rifle, while those from Pikit included one M16 rifle, two M203 grenade launchers, six 40-millimeter rocket-propelled grenades, and five caliber .50 Barrett rifles.

Dumaghan presented the firearms to Brigadier General Ricky Bunayog, commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade.

Bunayog said the surrender of the weapons demonstrates the communities’ continued support for peace and rejection of violence.

“This is the result of the cooperation of our local governments, security sectors, and citizens,” Bunayog said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, said the campaign against loose firearms is one of the key pillars of the “winning the peace” strategy.

“Every weapon we destroy equals safer communities and a better future for our countrymen,” Gumiran said. (SunStar Zamboanga)