21IB distributes books to a school in Sulu

THE 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB) has distributed books in one of the public secondary schools in the province of Sulu providing quality reading materials to the students, the military said Saturday, August 24.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the recipients of the distribution of books are the students of the Panamao National High School in Barangay Lower Patibulan, Panamao, Sulu.

The 4CRG said the books were distributed on Thursday, August 22, by the troops of the 21IB headed by Lieutenant Colonel Homer Estolas.

“This initiative aims to promote literacy and academic excellence, providing students with access to quality educational resources,” the 21IB said in a statement.

The books were handed over by First Lieutenant Randy Carido, 21IB’s Charlie Company commander, and Second Lieutenant Irish Antionette Borromeo, the battalion’s civil-military operations chief, to Euardo Doloso, the school principal.

Doloso expressed his gratitude to the 21IB for the books given them citing it will be of big help to the students of the school.

Present during the distribution of books were the staffs, teachers and students of the Panama National High School. (SunStar Zamboanga)