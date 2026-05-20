21IB troops' quick response saves girl from drowning

TROOPS from the 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB) have safely rescued a minor as they quickly responded to a reported drowning incident at a beach in Sulu, the military said Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry "Ganarul" Brigade commander, said the incident happened Sunday, May 17, at a beach in Bulangsih village, Panamao, Sulu.

Delos Santos said safely rescued was Naica Hamadol, a resident of Tubig Putih, Luuk, Sulu.

"Under the leadership of PFC (Private First Class) Edmar Andao together with Pvt (Private) John Real Tusing, the troops quickly conducted a rescue operation after receiving a report regarding the incident," the Delos Santos said in its report.

"Upon arrival at the scene, soldiers immediately performed the necessary first aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to save and stabilize the victim's condition," he added.

The victim was quickly rushed to Luuk District Hospital for further medical attention and appropriate treatment.

Meanwhile, Delos Santos said the 21IB troops also coordinated with local residents and relevant authorities to ensure the safety of other civilians in the area and prevent similar incidents in the future.

He said the troops are also always ready to respond and help in times of need apart from maintaining security and peace.

"The quick action and concern of our soldiers reflect their sincere service for the safety and welfare of the people," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)