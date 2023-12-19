22 11ID personnel promoted to next higher rank

TWENTY-two personnel of the 11th Infantry Division (ID) have been promoted to the next higher rank as they have proven their determination to continue to serve with utmost dedication, effort and commitment to duty.

The 11ID said in a statement on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, that the 22 enlisted personnel promoted to the next rank are composed of the following: one personnel promoted to the rank of Master Sergeant, six promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant, eight promoted to the rank of Sergeant and seven promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11ID commander, officiated the Donning of Ranks to the 22 newly promoted enlisted personnel during the flag raising ceremony at its headquarters at Camp Teodulfo Baustista in Jolo, Sulu on Monday, December 18.

Patrimonio congratulated them and acknowledged their well-deserved promotion.

Patrimonio also urged them to continue to strive for excellence and reminded them that their promotion is accompanied by greater responsibilities to service and the country.

The donning of ranks is a time-honored tradition that celebrates and acknowledges the commitment, excellence, and outstanding leadership capabilities of those who advance in their military careers.