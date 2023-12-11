22 ex-ASG members get cash aid from MILG-Barmm

THE 11th Infantry Division (ID), in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-Barmm), distributed the unclaimed cash aid to 22 former Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members in Sulu.

The distribution of unclaimed cash assistance was held at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu on Thursday, December 7.

Jaber Macacua, program manager of Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit), said in a statement Sunday, December 10, that the cash aid was facilitated through Project Tugon, which aims to facilitate the mainstreaming of former ASG members as productive citizens of Barmm community.

Macacua has advised the recipients of the cash aid to take the opportunity given them through Project Tugon to change their future.

Macacua said the distribution of cash aid was not the last, citing they will provide livelihood programs next year to the former ASG members as part of the sustainment efforts of the government.

Aside from the cash assistance, food packs and sacks of rice were also distributed to the former ASG members as part of the sustainment efforts under the Project Tugon.

“Project Tugon has been a great help to capacitate and empower our former ASG members to start anew. We are thankful for the initiatives of BARMM to uplift their lives and rest assured that we will continue to support the program of the government,” Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11ID commander, said in a message.

Since the provision of the first, second and third tranches of Project Tugon, a total of 59 ASG members benefitted and received cash aid of P5,000 each with food packs as part of the government’s continuing commitment and efforts to support the former violent extremists. (SunStar Zamboanga)