22 firearms, 4 explosives turned over in Zamboanga del Sur

RESIDENTS have voluntarily turned over 22 loose firearms and four explosives to government authorities on Friday, October 31, in Tabina, Zamboanga del Sur, through the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) management program.

The SALW is a program of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (Opapru).

The program underscores the government’s commitment to reducing the circulation of unauthorized firearms and fostering sustainable peace in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

Brigadier General Samuel Yunque, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, said that the turnover of 22 firearms and four explosives signified growing public confidence in the government’s peace and security programs.

“This act of cooperation is a clear sign that the people believe in the government’s mission of peace. Together, we are building communities free from fear and violence,” Yunque said in a statement.

The 53rd infantry Battalion (53IB) spearheaded the initiative, in collaboration with the 102nd Infantry Brigade and Opapru, with the support of Zamboanga del Sur provincial government and local security agencies.

The 53IB said the activity aimed to promote peace and security by reducing the proliferation of loose firearms in the province and encouraging local residents to voluntarily surrender unregistered or unlicensed weapons.

The ceremony was graced by officials from the Zamboanga del Sur provincial government, police, military, Philippine Coast Guard, and other sectors.

The ceremony also featured the signing of a Peace Covenant, the giving of plaques and mementos, and a symbolic dove releasing—representing unity, trust, and renewed hope for lasting peace. (SunStar Zamboanga)