22 firearms surrendered, strengthening a gun-free, peace-centered Talipao

THE Municipality of Talipao marked another significant milestone in its peace and development efforts through the voluntary surrender of 22 long and short firearms by community members on Monday, June 1, 2026, demonstrating strong support for the implementation of a Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community and reinforcing the municipality's commitment to maintaining peace, public safety, and the rule of law.

A major highlight of the activity was the turnover and surrender of 22 firearms, symbolizing the growing trust of the community in government institutions and the shared desire to prevent violence, promote public safety, and strengthen peace initiatives.

The surrendered firearms serve as tangible evidence of the people's support for a secure, conflict-resilient, and peace-centered community.

In his message, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade, commended the people of Talipao for their active participation in peacebuilding efforts and their support for initiatives that promote peace and security.

“The surrender of firearms today is not merely a turnover of weapons; it is a declaration of confidence in peace, unity, and the rule of law. It demonstrates the determination of the people of Talipao to reject violence and embrace a future centered on development and harmony,” Cabasan stated.

The Municipality of Talipao was likewise recognized for establishing and sustaining a functional Rido Settlement and Management Mechanism, which has played a crucial role in preventing the escalation of clan conflicts and resolving disputes through dialogue, mediation, and community-based conflict resolution processes.

Through the active involvement of traditional leaders, religious authorities, local officials, and security partners, longstanding conflicts have been addressed peacefully, contributing significantly to the municipality's improved peace and security environment.

The voluntary surrender of firearms further signifies Talipao's unwavering commitment to maintaining a gun-free and peace-centered community where residents can pursue their aspirations in a safe and secure environment.

Stakeholders emphasized that sustaining peace requires continued vigilance, cooperation, and commitment from all sectors of society.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade and 41st Infantry Battalion, in partnership with the Local Government Unit of Talipao and other stakeholders, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting initiatives that foster lasting security, development, and prosperity throughout the municipality.

With the successful surrender of 22 firearms and the strengthening of its functional rido resolution mechanisms, Talipao stands as a shining example of resilience, unity, and the power of collective action in building a peaceful, gun-free, and progressive future for all. (PR)