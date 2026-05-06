22 loose firearms surrendered in Lanao Sur

OFFICIALS of five municipalities in Lanao del Sur have facilitated the surrender of 22 assorted loose firearms as part of the ongoing Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Program in the province, the military said Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The Army's 101st Infantry Brigade (101Bde) said that around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, officials from Marogong, Lumbaca-Unayan, Pagayawan, Lumbatan, and Binidayan turned over the firearms to the 64th Infantry Battalion at its headquarters in Liong village, Bayang.

"The initiative aims to curb the proliferation of unregistered firearms and strengthen peace and security in conflict-affected communities," the 101Bde said in a statement.

The surrendered firearms were formally presented to Brigadier General Yasser Bara PA, 101Bde commander, during a ceremonial turnover held around 9 a.m. on the same day at the battalion headquarters.

The ceremony underscored the collective commitment of security forces, local governments, and community stakeholders in advancing disarmament efforts across Lanao del Sur.

The 22 surrendered firearms include high-powered and low-powered weapons such as M1 Garand rifles, M14 rifles, M16A1 rifles, M4 rifles, carbines, improvised sniper rifles, and caliber .45 pistols.

The 22 loose firearms were surrendered across the following municipalities: Lumbatan, seven firearms; Pagayawan: two; Marogong: five; Lumbaca-Unayan: five firearms; and, Binidayan: three firearms.

Bara commended the five LGUs and community members for their cooperation, emphasizing the collective responsibility in sustaining peace in Lanao del Sur.

"Every firearm surrendered is a step away from fear and a step toward lasting peace. This accomplishment reflects the unity of our local leaders, security forces, and communities in choosing stability over conflict," Bara said in a statement.

The 101st Brigade said it remains committed to supporting initiatives that protect our people and strengthen the foundations of peace in the Bangsamoro region.

All surrendered firearms were turned over to the supply office of the 64IB for proper documentation, inventory, and safekeeping. (SunStar Zamboanga)