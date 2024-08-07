22 potential human trafficking victims rescued

AUTHORITIES rescued 22 potential victims of human trafficking in separate law enforcement operations four days apart in Tawi-Tawi, the military said Wednesday, August 6, 2024.

Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila, Jr., Joint Task Force (JTF)-Poseidon commander, said 17 of the 22 individuals were rescued on Friday, August 2, aboard a passenger ferry that docked at the port of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, from Zamboanga City.

Tagamolila did not release the identities of the 17 rescued potential victims of human trafficking except to say they were composed of nine males, six females, and two minors.

They were on the way to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia for possible employment without the necessary legal documents.

Tagamolila said the remaining five potential human trafficking victims were rescued on Tuesday, August 6, also aboard a commercial ferry, that arrived at the port of Bongao coming from Zamboanga City.

He said they were all males who intended to travel to Malaysia for employment without proper documentation.

All of the rescued potential human trafficking victims were taken to the Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station for further interview and documentation.

They were turned over to the Municipal Inter-Agency Committee Against Trafficking and Ministry of Social Welfare and Development Office-Bongao for counseling and stress debriefing.

“These successful operations underscore the importance of collaborative efforts among various military, police, and social welfare agencies in combating human trafficking,” Tagamolila said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)