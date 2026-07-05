223 ALS learners graduate in Sulu

A TOTAL of 223 learners of the Alternative Learning System (ALS) successfully graduated in Sulu after passing the assessment and equivalency test of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The Graduation and Completion Rites was held Saturday, July 4, 2026, at the DepEd building in San Raymundo village, Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

Among the graduates were 33 ALS learners supported under the Army Literacy Patrol (ALPS) of the 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB) under the 1102nd Infantry Brigade.

The 21IB said of the 33 learners they supported, 14 are from Panamao town, 13 from Panglima Estino, and six from Kalingalan Caluang.

The 21IB said that Miss Dormie Lim of Punay village, Panglima Estino, also stood out by achieving the highest score of 94.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, 21IB commander, remarked during the program that it is never too late, and that any dream is within reach for anyone with the determination to learn and succeed.

Borras said the success of every ALS graduate proves that age, poverty, or challenges are not obstacles to achieving one's dreams.

He said that through education and collective effort, they continue to promote long-term peace and community development in the Battalion's area of operations.

Representatives from various government agencies and education partners also attended the graduation rites. (SunStar Zamboanga)