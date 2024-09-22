2,299 Zambo farmers, fishermen receive government cash aid

A TOTAL of 2,299 farmers and fishermen in Zamboanga City have received P22.9 million in financial assistance from the National Government, through the Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF) program.

The City Government’s public information office said the distribution of the financial assistance was held for two days, from Saturday, September 21, until Sunday, September 22 at the Western Mindanao State University gymnasium.

Mayor John Dalipe and Congressman Jose Manuel Dalipe of the Second District led the distribution of financial assistance together with personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Mayor Dalipe said each of the 2,299 identified beneficiaries received P10,000 or a total of P22.9 million for all of them.

The mayor said the farmers and fishermen who received financial assistance are those who failed to receive their assistance during the July 11 payout at the UZ Summit Center spearheaded by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The PAFFF is a project of the Office of the President in collaboration with the House of Representatives.

The PAFFF is aimed at providing support to the agricultural sector and forms part of the Bagong Pilipinas program of the national government.

It is aimed to ease economic difficulties caused by the recent El Niño phenomenon.

The continuing release of PAFFF assistance is facilitated by the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula in collaboration with the city government. (SunStar Zamboanga)