233 fugitives arrested in Zamboanga Peninsula in August

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula arrested 233 fugitives in a series of coordinated law enforcement operations conducted from August 1 to 31, 2025, in the region, an official said.

Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said 80 of the 233 arrested fugitives were classified as most wanted persons, while the remaining 153 were other wanted persons.

Matta said they were arrested in a series of operations that spanned Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Isabela City, and Zamboanga City.

“These accomplishments underscore the unwavering commitment of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to uphold the law and ensure public safety,” Matta said.

“The successful operations were made possible through the dedicated efforts of operating units of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula, in collaboration with local police offices, national support agencies, and with the vital cooperation of the community,” he added.

He said the series of operations is a proactive strategy of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula in sustaining peace and order, consistent with the broader vision of the PNP to build a safer and more secure nation.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that may lead to the arrest of other fugitives in the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)