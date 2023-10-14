24 Coast Guard men undergo combat casualty training

TWENTY-FOUR personnel of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) have undergone a four-day Tactical Combat Casualty Care training in Zamboanga City.

The CGDSWM said in a statement the seminar was conducted by the US Special Operations Task Force 511.2 headed by Senior Chief Petty Officer Shane Goudswaard.

The CGDSWM said the training taught the participants evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care in case of need during Coast Guard operations.

The conduct of the training is part of the engagements agreed upon during the dialogue and call to Commodore Marco Antonio Gines, CGDSWM commander, by the task force personnel.

The four-day training, which was held at the headquarters of the CGDSWM, culminated on Thursday, October 12. <b>(SunStar Zamboanga)</b>