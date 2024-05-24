24 turtle hatchlings freed in Zamboanga del Sur

ENVIRONMENT authorities have released 24 hactchlings of Olive Ridley turtle back to their natural habitat in Zamboanga del Sur, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Friday, May 24.

The DENR regional office said the turtle hatchlings were released by personnel of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office-Ramon Magsaysay, Zamboanga del Sur last week at a resort in Lower Bayao village, Tukuran, in the same province.

The DENR said the hatchlings were spotted at the resort, as reported by Sea Watchman member Jessie Wison to Rodel Arabes, Coastal Resource Management Unit chief of CENRO-Ramon Magsaysay.

Wison moved the turtles to a secure location with the help of resort workers.

The DENR said that followers inspection and assessment, the hatchlings were released into the coastal waters of Lower Bayao village.

Olive Ridley turtles exhibit unique nesting behaviors, forming groups off the beaches and then coming ashore simultaneously, according to the DENR. (SunStar Zamboanga)