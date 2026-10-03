250 Siasi pupils benefit from book, feeding drive

AT LEAST 250 pupils of Bulikullul Panglima Iqbal Elementary School in Siasi, Sulu benefited from a book-giving and feeding activity led by the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The activity was led by 2nd Lieutenant Ma. Kristina Ramos, acting civil-military operations officer, under the direction of Lieutenant Colonel Joelito Guanzon, acting commanding officer of the 104th Infantry Battalion.

Guanzon said Saturday, October 3, the books were donated by the Batobalani Foundation Inc. to help expand the pupils’ access to learning materials, encourage reading, and promote continuous learning.

The activity also sought to strengthen cooperation among the Philippine Army, school officials, village leaders and the local community in supporting education and youth development.

Joining Ramos during the activity were Bulikullul Village Councilor Aisin Pungutan and school principal Khalid Jaitoni.

Guanzon said the initiative highlighted the importance of collaboration among government agencies, private organizations, schools and communities in promoting education and nurturing responsible and capable young people.

The 104IB is one of the subordinate units of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army’s 11th Infantry Division. (SunStar Zamboanga)