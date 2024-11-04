256 Marawi IDPs learn new skills, receive toolkits

A NEW batch of 256 internally displaced persons (IDPs) officially finished intensive skills training programs designed to help rebuild the most affected area (MAAs) of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, an official said Monday, November 4, 2024.

Asnawi Bato, Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education-Technical Education and Skills Development (MBHTE-TESD) Lanao del Sur provincial director, said the new batch is the second group to complete the program in 2024, following an initial batch of 250 graduates earlier this year.

Bato said each graduate received a training allowance, a toolkit specific to their skill area, and a certificate of completion during the commencement ceremony in Marawi City on October 25.

Bato said the skills training, a component of the Marawi Rehabilitation Program's (MRP) Construction Materials Assistance (CMA), aims to equip a total of 1,500 IDPs affected by the 2017 Marawi siege.

Bato said the MRP partnered with MBHTE-TESD to train the beneficiaries either in carpentry, masonry, or electrical maintenance-skills vital for rebuilding their homes and communities.

For this batch, Bato said a total of nine training centers were tapped to teach the IDPs in their respective skill areas.

To deepen their learning, the trainees engaged in hands-on activities that put their skills into practice, according to Bato.

The rehabilitation of Marawi City is part of Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim's 12-Point Priority Agenda and with the program continuing to roll out, Marawi's rebuilding efforts are set to benefit from a skilled local workforce. (SunStar Zamboanga)