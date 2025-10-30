27 drivers positive for illegal drug use

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula announced that 27 drivers were found positive for illegal drug use during the surprise drug test on Thursday, October 30, 2025, across the region.

Bryan Babang, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said they are among the 1,259 drivers who were subjected to surprise drug test in major transport terminals in the region to promote road safety and protect the riding public.

Babang said the surprise drug test is in preparation for the observance of Undas 2025, when the volume of passengers are expected to increase as most of the people will be visiting their departed loved in their home provinces.

“Dubbed as Oplan Harabas, the initiative is to ensure that the public utility drivers are free from the influence of illegal drugs,” Babang said in a statement.

He said of the 27 found positive for illegal drug use, 13 of them are from Zamboanga City; seven from Zamboanga del Sur; six, Zamboanga Sibugay; and, one, Zamboanga del Norte.

He said among those positive for drug use include a van driver, a porters, and the rest are tricycle drivers.

He clarified that the results are still subject to confirmatory testing before action will be taken against those positive for illegal drug use. (SunStar Zamboanga)