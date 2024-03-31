270 Basilan town residents avail Good Friday outreach program

SOME 270 adults and children have benefitted from the community outreach program held by the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion aimed to promote peace and development in Basilan province, the 64IB said Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The 64IB said in a statement that 150 of the 270 beneficiaries of the outreach program held on Good Friday, March 29, in Upper Benembengang village, Sumisip, Basilan, are adults and the remaining 120 are children.

The 64IB said they received food packs and assorted snacks. There were also free haircuts, fun games for children, and sports equipment given to students.

The 64IB said the community outreach program aims to foster a sense of community spirit and cooperation, which are essential for the overall well-being and prosperity of the town in particular, and the province, in general.

The activity also established stronger ties to the local residents, as well as to provide assistance and support to the community in various aspects, according to the 64IB.

In his message, Lieutenant Colonel Abel Potutan, 64IB commander, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Upper Benembengan village for the warm welcome given to the troops and for the unending support for promoting peace and order in the area.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na pagsuporta upang makamit natin ang tunay na kapayapaan hindi lang sa Upper Benembengan, kundi sa buong Sumisip at lalong lalo na sa buong Basilan. Sa tulong na rin ng ating partners sa MSSD at sa Local Government of Sumisip upang maiparating ang tulong lalong lalo na ngayon sa Araw ng Ramadan. Patuloy tayong magkaisa tungo sa kapayapaan at kaunlaran,” Potutan added.

(Thank you very much for your continued support so that we can achieve true peace not only in Upper Benembengan, but in the whole of Sumisip and especially in the whole of Basilan. With the help of our partners in MSSD and the Local Government of Sumisip to deliver the help especially now on the Day of Ramadan. Let us continue to unite towards peace and prosperity.)

The activity was actively participated by Upper Benembengan Village Chief Huraman Yrama; Uper Benembengan Elementary School acting teacher-in-charge; Asrin Janul, Upper Benembengan village secretary in partnership with the municipal government of Sumisip and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)