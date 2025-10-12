28 CGDSWM personnel undergo counter terrorist training

TWENTY-EIGHT coast guard personnel from various stations across the Southwestern Mindanao District are undergoing counter terrorist training in Zamboanga City, the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The Counter Terrorist Course Class 04-2025 formally convened on Friday, October 10, at the headquarters of the CGDSWM in Sitio San Ramon, Talisayan village, Zamboanga City.

The training aims to enhance the participants' tactical proficiency, situational awareness, and counter-terrorism capabilities in line with the Philippine Coast Guard's mandate to safeguard the maritime security of the country.

"This course sharpens our readiness and strengthens our resolve to confront and counter threats that endanger our seas and communities, which stands at the frontline of some of the most complex maritime security challenged in the country," said Commodore Rejard Marfe, commander of CGDSWM, underscoring the importance of continuous training and preparedness.

Through the initiative, the CGDSWM reaffirmed its commitment to developing skilled and mission-ready personnel dedicated to maintaining peace, safety, and security within the maritime domain of Southwestern Mindanao, according to Marfe. (SunStar Zamboanga)