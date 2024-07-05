29 family fire victims receive cash aid from NHA

THE National Housing Authority (NHA) has released on Friday, July 5, some P145,000 worth of cash aid to 29 families affected by fire that hit 12 villages in separate incidents over the past months.

Engineer Al-Khwarizmi Indanan, NHA regional manager, said the grant of cash aid to the fire victims was made possible through NHA’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

Indanan said the cash aid was distributed to the intended recipients at the village hall of Camino Nuevo on Friday, July 5.

Indanan said each of the 29 affected families received P5,000 cash aid or for a total of P145,000.

The family-recipients of the cash aid are as follows: 13 families from Camino Nuevo village, two each from Santa Maria and Mampang villages, and one each from the villages of Cabatangan, Baliwasan, Dulian Upper Pasonanca, Sta. Barbara, Cacao, Lumbangan, Lunzuran, Putik, and Tugbungan.

Indanan said the grant of cash aid is intended to help alleviate the plight of the displaced families.

Together with Indanan during the distribution of cash aid was Katrina Reiko Tai, consultant to the NHA general manager.

The distribution of the cash aid to the affected families was facilitated by the City Social Welfare and Development Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)