29 regular, reserve soldiers undergo ICS training

A TOTAL of 29 personnel from regular and reserve force units of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) have completed a five-day Incident Command System (ICS) Level II training, the Westmincom said Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Captain Edwin Ello, assistant chief of Unified Command Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs of Westmincom, said the ICS Level II was conducted from May 1 to 5 at the Officers Clubhouse of Camp Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters in Zamboanga City.

The Basic ICS course was conducted in February by Westmincom and the Office of the Civil Defense-Zamboanga Peninsula.

Ello said the five-day training was jam-packed with lectures on integrated planning and other concepts, features, and principles associated with the implementation of the ICS.

He said the course gave the participants a new perspective on how to execute their mission in times of natural and man-made disasters.

Ello said ICS is a standard, on-scene, all-hazard incident management concept that can be applied during disasters and emergencies.

He said it is an efficient tool to prevent the loss of lives and properties and ensure the safety of the communities.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, Westmincom chief, commended Ello’s office and the OCD-Zamboanga Peninsula headed by retired Police Brigadier General Ramon Ochotorena, for facilitating the conduct of the ICS Level II course.

“The course is important to us being one of the agencies involved in the conduct of humanitarian assistance and disaster response in our area of operation,” Gonzales added. (SunStar Zamboanga)