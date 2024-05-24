2 arrested, P8.6-M shabu seized in 2 anti-drug stings

LAWMEN have arrested two drug suspects, including a watchlisted suspect, and seized some P8.6 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations here in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Friday, May 24, 2024.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Jul-Akmad Eling, 36, and Arth Home Tagalogon, 20, a student.

The police said Eling was arrested in a buy-bust operation by the operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit around 12:48 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Upper HB Homes in Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from Eling were a kilo and 200 grams of suspected shabu worth P8.1 million, a sling bag, and a bundle of 59 pieces of counterfeit P1,000 bill used as boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money.

Eling was placed under the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Office in preparation for the filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Tagalogon was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Purok Bahada in Dao village, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Police said seized from Tagalogon were some P476,000 worth of suspected shabu, nine pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with one P1,000 genuine bill used as marked money, a cellular phone, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

Tagalogon was placed under the custody of Pagadian City Police Station while the confiscated pieces of evidence were turned over to the Zamboanga del Sur provincial forensic unit for examination.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, commended the operatives for the successful anti-drug operations.

“These successful drug-bust operations signify our efforts of ending the drug problem in Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula),” Masauding said.

He urged the public to cooperate with the authorities to eradicate illegal drugs in Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)