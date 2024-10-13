2MBde commander assess security in southern frontier

BRIGADIER General Nestor Narag, 2nd Marine Brigade (2MBde) commander, visited the Municipality of Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi, a strategic border island in the southern Philippines, to assess the security and stability of the place, the military said.

The 2MBde said during his visit on Tuesday, October 8, Narag held a dialogue with the municipal officials to enhance maritime security and promote collaboration with local authorities.

In his courtesy call to Mayor Faizal Jamalul of Turtle Islands town, they discussed the security concerns of the municipality and the role of the Philippine Marines forces in protecting the country’s borders, the 2MBde said.

Narag also visited the Great Bakkungan Island, where he met with barangay officials to address local security issues and gain insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the island community.

Great Bakkungan Island is located at the very edge of the international treaty limits separating the Philippines from Malaysia. The island is part of the Turtle Island Wildlife Sanctuary, a critical habitat for endangered sea turtles.

The 2MBde said the dialogue provided a platform for open communication and a shared understanding of the importance of maintaining a secure and stable environment.

Narag also attended the State of the Municipality Address (Soma) delivered by Jamalul, who highlighted the island's accomplishments and challenges, emphasizing the need for continued collaboration between local authorities, the Philippine Marines, the Philippine National Police, and other Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure the island's security and prosperity.

“Our visit to Turtle Island highlights the commitment of the Philippine Marines, the Philippine National Police, and other law enforcement agencies to safeguarding our borders and ensuring the safety and security of our island communities,” Narag said in a statement.

“We are dedicated to working hand-in-hand with local authorities to address security concerns, promote economic development, and foster a sense of stability and well-being among the island residents,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)