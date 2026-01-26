2nd most wanted person in the country arrested in Zamboanga Sibugay

A FORMER crime group member listed as the country’s second most wanted person was arrested by authorities in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in Zamboanga Sibugay.

The fugitive, identified by the alias Abdulhari, was arrested around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, January 24, in Purok China Harbor, Tiayon Village, Ipil, the provincial capital.

Police said Abdulhari has a standing warrant of arrest for multiple murders and multiple frustrated murders issued by a court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, dated November 8, 2022.

The government offered a P170,000 reward to anyone who could help in the arrest of Abdulhari, a former member of the dismantled Abdusalam criminal gang.

The arrested fugitive is currently in the custody of the Ipil Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Abdulhari was apprehended by a joint team of policemen, soldiers, coast guard personnel, and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, commended the operating units and the community for their support in the successful arrest. (SunStar Zamboanga)