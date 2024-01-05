3 arrest warrants served vs detained NPA rebels

AUTHORITIES have served three warrants of arrest against a New People's Army (NPA) rebel listed a most wanted person at police detention in Misamis Occidental, the police reported Friday, January 5, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowen Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the warrants of arrest were served against Matias Gaquit with aliases of Apyot, Opong, and Perno.

Masauding said the warrants of arrest were served by policemen from the region and Misamis Occidental against Gaquit at the detention facility of Tangub Municipal Police Station, Misamis Occidental around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, January 4.

Masauding said Gaquit has a P4.8 million reward for his arrest per Joint Orders number 14-2012 issued by the Department of National Defense and Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Masauding said the warrants of arrest served against Gaquit were as follows: two warrants for the crime of murder with no bail recommended; for the crime of frustrated murder with recommended bail bond of P200,000; and arrest warrant for the crime of rebellion with a recommended bail bond of P40,000.

All of the warrants of arrest were issued by the Regional Trial Court of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Masauding said that Gaquit was allegedly involved in several atrocities perpetrated by NPA rebels in Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao.

These include attack in Don Victoriano Chiongban Municipal Police Station in Misamis Occidental in 2013; killing of Barangay Officials and several policemen in Godod, Zamboanga del Norte in 2018; and arson of various heavy equipment of different construction firms in Zamboanga del Sur in 2020 and in Zamboanga del Norte in 2017.

Gaquit remained in detention at the police headquarters of Tangub, Misamis Occidental. (SunStar Zamboanga)