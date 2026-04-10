3 arrested, firearms seized in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested three individuals, one of them injured, in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Friday, April 10, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Rey, 26; Ar, 53; and, Dio, 33.

Dio was wounded as he opened fire at the government operatives, prompting the lawmen to return fire during the law enforcement operation.

Sua said the suspects were arrested around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, in Purok 1, Pange village, Baroy, Lanao del Norte.

"The operation stemmed from an intelligence report regarding the illegal sale of firearms," Sua said in his report.

Confiscated from the suspects were three caliber .45 pistols with ammunition, a motorcycle, and firearms paraphernalia.

Sua said the two uninjured suspects, along with the confiscated motorcycle, are currently under the custody of Baroy Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

The injured suspect remains confined at Baroy Provincial Hospital and is receiving medical treatment.

Sua commended the operating personnel for their coordinated and swift action. (SunStar Zamboanga)