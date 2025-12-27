3 arrested for illegal fishing off Zamboanga City

LAWMEN arrested three fishermen and seized some P865,500 worth of fishing gears and equipment in a series of law enforcement operations during the week off Zamboanga City, the police said Saturday, December 27, 2025.

The Zamboanga City Maritime Police Station (ZC Marpsta) identified the three arrested fishermen as alias Asli, 41, a resident of Sangali village, Zamboanga City; alias Jawat, 32, of Tampalan village, Isabela City, Basilan; and alias Jai, 44, a resident of Arena Blanco village, Zamboanga City.

The ZC Marpsta said the three fishermen were arrested in a series of seaborne patrol operations in the waters off Sangali village from Monday, December 22, until Tuesday, December 23.

“With every seaborne patrol launched and every law enforced, the message is clear: the ocean is not a haven for illegality, but a resource of the people that deserves to be protected,” the ZC Marpsta said in a statement.

Confiscated from the three arrested fishermen were fishing gears and equipment, which include three motorboats, ice boxes, and fishing nets worth approximately P865,500.

They will be charged with violation of the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998, as amended through Republic Act 10654, otherwise known as An Act to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing. (SunStar Zamboanga)