3 arrested in dismantled drug den 

LAWMEN arrested three suspects as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of PDEA in Zamboanga Peninsula, identified the arrested suspects as the following: Jerick Carlito, 33, drug den maintainer; Geric Tirasol, 34, nurse and a drug den visitor; and, Rohan Mohammad, 20, fisherman and a drug den employee.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the three suspects were arrested in a search warrant operation against Carlito around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Purok Camia in Poblacion village, Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.

She said confiscated at the dismantled drug den were seven grams of suspected shabu packed in 16 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P47,600, and several illegal drug paraphernalia.

She said the suspects were charged for violation of Sections 6, 7, 11, 12, and 15, Article II of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

She said the suspects were arrested by PDEA agents with the support of the police.

The arrested suspects were placed under the custody of the PDEA-Zamboanga del Sur office. (SunStar Zamboanga)