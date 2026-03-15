3 arrested, P10.2-M shabu seized in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested three suspected big-time drug personalities and seized some P10.2 million worth of illegal drugs in two anti-drug operations in Zamboanga City, an official said Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Bryan Babang identified the three arrested suspects through their aliases as Brandon, Arnold, Ben, and Brandon.

Both Arnold and Brandon are residents of Zamboanga City while Ben is from Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Babang said Arnold and Ben were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, March 14, outside a hotel in Canelar village, Zamboanga City.

Babang said recovered from them were some 500 grams of suspected shabu packed in a resealable plastic bag worth P3.4 million, buy-bust money, a mobile phone, car used in the delivery of illegal drugs and other pieces of non-drug evidence.

He said Brandon was arrested around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in a buy-bust along Corcuera Street, Zone 4 village, Zamboanga City.

Babang said recovered from the possession of Brandon were one kilogram of suspected shabu packed in a resealable plastic bag worth P6.8 million, buy-bust money, a mobile phone and a car being used in the delivery of illegal drugs.

He said the three arrested suspects will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, with a prescribed penalty of life imprisonment to death and a fine of P500,000 to P10,000,000.

He said the two anti-drug operations were launched after the suspects agreed to complete the illegal drug transactions with undercover agents.

Babang reaffirmed their commitment of support to the nation's anti-drug campaign.

The two separate anti-drug operations were launched by the PDEA operatives with the support of police forces. (SunStar Zamboanga)