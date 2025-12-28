3 arrested, P1.2-M smuggled cigarettes seized

LAWMEN have arrested three people and seized some P1.2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and Soccsksargen, the police said Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The police identified the three arrested persons as alias Dodong, 24; alias Karim; and alias Majid.

Police Major General Robert Morico II, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) acting director, said Dodong was arrested around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, December 24, in Putok Lapu-Lapu, White Beach village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

Morico said CIDG operatives, in coordination with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, caught Dodong while transporting cigarettes without the required Internal Revenue tax stamps—a violation of Republic Act No. 8424, otherwise known as the Tax Reform Act of 1997.

Seized from Dodong were some 21 master cases of cigarettes worth P735,000.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Soccsksargen (Region 12) police director, said Karim and Majid were arrested around 4:35 p.m. Friday, December 26, in Poblacion village, Pikit, North Cotabato.

Ardiente said joint police operatives were conducting a checkpoint operation when they flagged down a pickup truck for inspection, which was found to be transporting smuggled cigarettes.

“Prior to their apprehension, the suspects had been placed under surveillance following reports that they were transporting smuggled cigarettes believed to have originated from Barangay Paidu Pulangi, Pikit,” Ardiente said.

“Authorities monitored their movement as they traversed several areas in the SGA–Barmm (Special Geographic Area–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) before entering the area of responsibility of Pikit, Cotabato, where they were eventually intercepted at a checkpoint,” he added.

Seized from the pickup truck were some 12 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P471,480. Also recovered were a rifle and a handgun, both subject to verification.

The two suspects and the confiscated items were subsequently brought to the Pikit Municipal Police Station for booking, documentation, and further investigation. (SunStar Zamboanga)