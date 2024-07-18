3 arrested, P12.5-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga

AUTHORITIES have arrested three persons and seized some P12.5 million worth of contraband in two separate anti-smuggling operations in Zamboanga City, the police said Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The police did not release the identities of the three arrested suspects, who were all arrested on the west coast of Zamboanga City.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said two of the three arrested persons, all males, were arrested when the operatives seized some P6.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes around 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in Purok 6, Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City.

Masauding said the smuggled cigarettes confiscated by joint policemen and Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel consisted of 120 master cases and 78 reams of assorted brands of cigarettes.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were taken to the Zamboanga City Police Station 8 for proper disposition.

Masauding said the other suspect, a 23-year-old male, was arrested when joint policemen and BOC personnel seized some P5.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Zone 1-A in Maasin village, Zamboanga City.

He said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes consisted of 99 master cases and 36 reams of Platinum white cigarettes.

The arrested individual and seized smuggled cigarettes were also taken to the ZCPS8 for safekeeping and proper disposition.

Masauding commended the policemen and BOC personnel involved in the two successful anti-smuggling operations in Zamboanga City that led to the arrest of three individuals and the confiscation of more than P12 million worth of smuggled tobacco products.

“These successful operations demonstrate Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula's commitment to combating smuggling activities in Zamboanga City,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)