3 arrested, P1.3-M ‘shabu’ seized in Barmm, Zamboanga Peninsula

LAWMEN have arrested three individuals and seized some P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in anti-drug operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) and Zamboanga Peninsula, officials said Friday, October 31, 2025.

Of the total, P1.1 million was confiscated in Poblacion 3 village, Cotabato City on Monday, October 27, and the remaining P204,000 in Miputak village, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte on Wednesday, October 29.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, did not identify the arrested suspect in Cotabato City except in saying he is on the watchlist of high-value target (HVT) personalities involved in the illegal drug trade in Barmm.

De Guzman said confiscated from the suspect were some 170 grams of shabu worth P1.1 million.

He lauded the operatives from Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station and Provincial Special Operation Group for the successful anti-drug operation the led to the arrest of the HVT suspect and confiscation of substantial amount of illegal drugs.

Bryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the two suspects arrested in Dipolog City as alias Glenn, 44, and alias George, 45.

Babang said seized from the two arrested suspects during the buy-bust operation were some 30 grams of suspected shabu worth P204,000 and P1,000 marked money.

He said the suspects were arrested by PDEA-Zamboanga del Norte personnel with the support of different police units. (SunStar Zamboanga)