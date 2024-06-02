Zamboanga

3 arrested, P13.9-M shabu seized in anti-drug sting

ZAMBOANGA. Authorities arrest three individuals and seize some P13.9 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation on Tuesday, May 28, at a hotel in Balogo village, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato. A photo handout shows the pieces of evidence seized from the arrested suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)

AUTHORITIES have arrested three individuals and seized some P13.9 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in North Cotabato, the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said.

The APC-WM said that based on the report of Police Colonel Gilberto Tuzon, North Cotabato Police Provincial Office director, the arrested suspects were identified as follows: alias Bai, 45, a resident of Tetuan village, Zamboanga City; alias Ridz, 38, a resident of Suba-Suba village, Pandami, Sulu; and the third was also identified as alias Bai, 36, a resident of San Roque village, Zamboanga City.

The APC-WM said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, May 28, at a hotel in Balogo village, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

Seized from the three were two kilos and 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P13,940,000, a caliber .9-millimter pistol, three cellular phones, a four-wheel vehicle, a bundle of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 used as marked money, the APC-WM said.

The police said the suspects, who were detained, were charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)

