3 arrested, P13.9-M shabu seized in anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested three individuals and seized some P13.9 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in North Cotabato, the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said.

The APC-WM said that based on the report of Police Colonel Gilberto Tuzon, North Cotabato Police Provincial Office director, the arrested suspects were identified as follows: alias Bai, 45, a resident of Tetuan village, Zamboanga City; alias Ridz, 38, a resident of Suba-Suba village, Pandami, Sulu; and the third was also identified as alias Bai, 36, a resident of San Roque village, Zamboanga City.

The APC-WM said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, May 28, at a hotel in Balogo village, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

Seized from the three were two kilos and 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P13,940,000, a caliber .9-millimter pistol, three cellular phones, a four-wheel vehicle, a bundle of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 used as marked money, the APC-WM said.

The police said the suspects, who were detained, were charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)