3 arrested, P157,000 shabu seized in South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat

LAWMEN have arrested three people, including a street-level individual (SLI), and seized some P157,957.20 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, the police said Thursday, January 15, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Soccsksargen police director, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Jazz, 22; Kratos, 31; and Shella Mae, 29, an SLI drug personality.

Ardiente said Jazz and Kratos were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, January 13, in Cannery-site village, Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Seized from the suspects were some 10.1 grams of suspected shabu, packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P102,680, along with P1,000 in marked money.

The arrested suspects and all confiscated evidence were brought to Polomolok Municipal Police Station for documentation, investigation, and the filing of appropriate charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ardiente said Shella Mae was also arrested in a buy-bust operation around 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, January 13, in Kalawag 3 village, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

“The arrest of these suspects is a clear manifestation of the effectiveness of our coordinated and intelligence-driven operations,” Ardiente said, vowing to continue working closely with partner agencies to dismantle illegal drug networks and ensure safer communities in Soccsksargen.

Confiscated from Shella Mae were some 8.129 grams of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P55,277, a cellular phone, P1,000 in marked money, and other personal belongings, including a bag and wallet.

The arrested suspect and all confiscated items were brought to Isulan Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)