3 arrested, P2.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Cotabato City

AUTHORITIES arrested three individuals and seized some P2.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Cotabato City, the police said Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the arrested individuals as Hamid Manday, 41, driver; Faharudin Manday, 20, driver; and a third individual identified only as alias Aiman.

Abecia said the three individuals were arrested on Tuesday, August 18, along the diversion road in Poblacion 8 village, Cotabato City.

“The arrests stemmed from a checkpoint operation conducted by personnel of the 26th Marine Company,” Abecia said in his report.

He said that initial reports indicated the Marine unit intercepted a wing van at the checkpoint, prompting patrol personnel and duty investigators of Police Station 2 to immediately respond to the area.

He said the driver, Hamid, reportedly complied with the checkpoint procedures and allowed the vehicle to be inspected.

Police personnel then observed several boxes of cigarettes in plain view inside the vehicle. When asked to present the necessary documents or permits authorizing the transportation of the cigarettes, the driver allegedly failed to produce the required documentation.

He said seized were 110 boxes of undocumented cigarettes with an estimated value of P2,750,000.

The suspects and the recovered cigarettes were placed under the custody of the appropriate authorities for proper documentation, disposition, and the filing of appropriate charges. (SunStar Zamboanga)