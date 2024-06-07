3 arrested, P3.2-M smuggled cigarettes seized

AUTHORITIES seized some P3.2 million worth of contraband and arrested three persons in separate anti-smuggling operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Friday, June 7, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said that P2.2 million of the P3.2 million contrabands consisting of 39 master cases and 45 rims of smuggled cigarettes were seized around 9:29 a.m. Thursday, June 6, in Maasin village, Zamboanga City.

No one was arrested as the smuggled cigarettes were placed in an unoccupied house and no one was around when the joint team of policemen and Bureau of Customs arrived.

Three persons were arrested on the second anti-smuggling operation around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Agora Market Public Market in Santa Lucia village, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The police did not release the identities of the three persons they arrested except to say one of them is a 29-year-old male and the other two are females aged 28 and 50.

All of the arrested persons and the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)