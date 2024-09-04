3 arrested, P4.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized

THREE suspects were arrested, while some P4.4 million worth of contrabands were seized by authorities in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, did not identify the arrested suspects but said they are all males aged 39, 43, and 26.

Masauding said the three suspects were arrested and the contraband consisting of smuggled cigarettes were confiscated aboard two vehicles on Tuesday in Purok Euporbia, Barangay Lutiman, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The policemen were conducting a checkpoint operation when they flagged down two vehicles and found them loaded with smuggled cigarettes.

Masauding said the 39-year-old suspect was driving a black van that was found loaded with 79 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P1,890,900.

The 43-year-old suspect was driving a silver van together the 26-year-old truck man. The vehicle was loaded with 39 master cases and 341 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P2,578,500.

The arrested suspects and confiscated smuggled cigarettes were taken to the headquarters of the Alicia Municipal Police Station for proper processing and disposition.

"This (anti-smuggling) operation underscores the commitment of the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula to combat smuggling in Zamboanga Peninsula," Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)