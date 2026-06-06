3 arrested, P4.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Sur

POLICE Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-BAR) operatives have arrested three individuals and seized shipment of some P4.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Lanao del Sur, an official said Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Pro-Bar director, said the shipment of contrabands was seized around 2:38 a.m. Saturday, June 6, along the highway in Matling village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Abecia said the operatives were conducting checkpoint when they arrested the three individuals and intercepted the shipment of smuggled cigarettes.

“Investigation disclosed that the suspects were on board three vehicles traversing from Barangay Picong and heading toward Marawi City, Lanao del Sur,” Abecia said in his report.

“Upon approaching the checkpoint, law enforcement personnel inspected the vehicles and, in plain view, discovered large quantities of cigarettes believed to have been smuggled into the country,” he added.

He said seized from the three vehicles were 5,500 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes with the total estimated value of P4.4 million.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes are currently under the custody of Malabang Municipal Police Station for documentation and inventory procedures before their turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

The three arrested individuals remain in police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges.

Abecia lauded the operating units for the successful conduct of the law enforcement operation.

The law enforcement operation was jointly conducted by personnel of the Malabang Municipal Police Station; 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office; and the 101st Infantry Brigade.

“We commend the vigilance, coordination, and professionalism of our personnel and partner units whose collective efforts led to the successful interception of these alleged smuggled goods,” Abecia said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)