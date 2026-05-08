3 arrested, P641,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Maguindanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested three individuals and seized some P641,250 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Sur, the police said Friday, May 8, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said the three suspects were arrested in a checkpoint operation on Friday, along the national highway in Poblacion village, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur.

Abecia said the Regional Maritime Unit-12 (RMU-12) and Datu Paglas policemen launched the checkpoint operation and intercepted the shipment of contraband after they received information regarding the transport of smuggled cigarettes aboard two vehicles from Zamboanga City bound for General Santos City.

“During inspection, authorities observed in plain view several master cases and reams of cigarettes suspected to be illicit,” Abecia said in his report.

He said three persons aboard the vehicles were arrested as they failed to present required documents such as authority to transport, Bureau of International Revenue registration, and customs papers.

He commended the operating units for the successful operation, emphasizing the importance of sustained coordination and checkpoint operations in preventing smuggling.

“This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts in addressing smuggling activities,” he said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)