3 arrested, P6.8-M 'shabu' seized in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested three suspects and seized around P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, an official said Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, withheld the identities of the arrested suspects, but said two are males and one is female.

Cabuhat said the three suspects were arrested in a buy-bust on Tuesday, March 24, in Pantar village, Lumbatan, Lanao del Sur.

The three suspects were arrested after they sold a sachet of shabu to an undercover policeman.

Seized from the suspects were around 1,000 grams or one kilogram of shabu packed in six knot-tied plastic bags worth P6.8 million, the buy-bust money, one identification card, an eco bag and a sling bag.

Also seized were the vehicles -- a motorcycle and a car -- used by the suspects in the delivery of the illegal drugs.

Cabuhat said the three arrested individuals, along with all seized items, are now under the custody of police in Lumbatan in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Cabuhat commended all police units involved in the successful anti-drug operation in Pantar village, Lumbatan.

He emphasized their successful efforts not only deliver a major blow to illegal drug activities but also play a vital role in sustaining peace and order across Lanao del Sur and nearby areas. (SunStar Zamboanga)