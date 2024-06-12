3 arrested, P9.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested three persons and seized a shipment of some P9.1 million worth of contraband in an east coast village in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested persons as Khalid Dahim, 39, of Zamboanga City; Abdurahman Abdulla, 27, also of Zamboanga City; and Alnasir Taha, 40, of Indanan, Sulu.

The police said they were arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, along the Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat Highway in Bolong village, 33 kilometers east of Zamboanga City Hall.

The policemen were manning a spot checkpoint in coordination with the Bureau of Customs when they flagged down a truck for inspection.

The policemen set up the spot checkpoint after they received information that a truckload of smuggled cigarettes was traveling towards the east coast of Zamboanga City.

During the inspection, the truck driven Dahim was found to be loaded with master cases of assorted cigarettes worth P9.1 million.

Dahim and his two companions and the cigarettes were seized after they failed to present documents of their cargo.

The police said the shipment of smuggled cigarettes is bound either to Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, or Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The three arrested persons and the smuggled cigarettes were placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 3 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)