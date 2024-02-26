3 Basilan town residents surrender 22 unlicensed guns

RESIDENTS of three towns in Basilan province have surrendered 22 unlicensed firearms to the government through the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) program, the military said Monday, February 26, 2024.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said the surrender of the firearms was a result of the continuing collaboration between Lieutenant Colonel Michael Colanta, 45th Infantry Battalion commander, and the Mayors Jomar Maturan, Arcam Istarul and Jaydeefar Lajid of Ungkaya Pukan, Tipo-Tipo, and Albarka, respectively.

Colanta, assisted by the three town mayors, presented the surrendered firearms -- seven high-powered and 15 low-powered -- to Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade, in a ceremony held at the covered court of Tipo-Tipo on Saturday, February 24.

Luzon lauded the active participation and cooperation of the village chiefs, mayors and the residents of Tipo-Tipo, Al-Barka, and Ungkaya Pukan towns for their continuous support in the SALW program of the Provincial Government of Basilan.

Manny Maurip, Basilan provincial administrator, said the program is crucial for the peace, security, and well-being of all Basile os, regardless of their religion or background.

Maurip said surrendering loose firearms can have a significant impact on achieving a future free from fear, violence, and bloodshed.

Luzon said the 101st Infantry Brigade is a partner of the Provincial Government in implementing the SALW management program.

The brigade also acts as the custodian of the surrendered firearms before their final disposal, as recommended by the Provincial Government. (SunStar Zamboanga)