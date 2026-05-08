3 Chinese nationals arrested in Tawi-Tawi for violation of PH laws

PHILIPPINE authorities have arrested in a law enforcement operation 3 Chinese nationals for selling counterfeit products and violating the immigration law in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Friday, May 8, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, newly-installed Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said the three Chinese nationals were arrested in an entrapment operation around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at a seaside hotel in Simandagit village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Abecia said the three arrested Chinese nationals were all males—one is a passport holder with an expired visa, and two without passports but possessing alien certificates.

Initial investigation disclosed the suspects arrived aboard a commercial plane on Sunday, May 3, in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, to sell counterfeit mobile phones and other items without the necessary permits and documentation.

Authorities also monitored the suspects conducting suspicious activities in Bongao and Panglima Sugala municipalities, and nearby villages, selling counterfeit mobile phones and wristwatches at unusually low prices.

Intelligence reports also indicated possible information-gathering activities from residents, posing a potential security concern.

Further verification indicated that one suspect had previously been monitored in the town of Languyan, Tawi-Tawi from 2023 to 2024.

Abecia said the total estimated value of the counterfeit items confiscated from the three Chinese amounted to P410,100.

The arrested foreign nationals were brought to the headquarters of the 1st Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi for proper documentation and disposition.

Abecia said the case will be referred to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for appropriate legal action.

“This successful operation demonstrates our firm's resolve to uphold the law and protect our communities from illegal activities that threaten public order, economic stability, and national security,” Abecia said in a statement.

“We assure the public that Pro-Bar, together with our partner agencies, will remain vigilant and proactive in addressing all forms of criminality within the region,” he added.

He said they continue to intensify monitoring and enforcement operations against illegal foreign activities and the proliferation of counterfeit products in the province of Tawi-Tawi. (SunStar Zamboanga)