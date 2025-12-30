3 commercial pyrotechnics retailers granted special permits

THE Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) announced that three retailers of commercial pyrotechnic devices were granted special permits to operate in Zamboanga City.

Benjie Barredo, head of BPLO, said Tuesday, December 30, 2025, that the special permit granted to the three retailers cover the period December 23, 2025 to January 6, 2026.

Barredo said the three authorized retailers and their location are as follows: Franz Fireworks' Fireworks Retailing, Boalan village; Julie's Fireworks Retailing, Divisoria village; and CA Firework Fireworks Retailing, Pasobolong village.

The three authorized retailers of commercial pyrotechnic devices complied with Ordinance 632 and Republic Act 7183, An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices.

Ordinance 632 stipulates that "only duly authorized, licensed individuals, business establishments and permit holders shall be allowed to sell and distribute consumer pyrotechnics," provided that the same shall only be allowed inside the establishments operating with registered business permits.

Ordinance 632 regulates all forms of firecrackers in accordance with the provisions of Republic Act 7183 and allows the limited use, sale, possession, distribution and storage of consumer pyrotechnics in Zamboanga City.

Local authorities encouraged the use of safe, alternative noise-making devices during the New Year's Eve revelry as a way to minimize the risk of injuries and property damage associated with pyrotechnic devices or fireworks.

Meanwhile, the City Government's Task Force Ordinance has apprehended several vendors found selling consumer pyrotechnic downtown without the required permits and clearances.

Barredo said the items being sold composed of assorted consumer pyrotechnics, were seized by the authorities for documentation, consolidation, safekeeping, and appropriate disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)