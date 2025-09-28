3 criminal group members in Zamboanga Sibugay

THREE members of a crime group have voluntarily surrendered to government authorities in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the military said Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The 102nd Infantry Brigade (102Bde) identified the crime group surrenderers as Javer Ahod Abdurahman alias Abing, Javar Ahod Adbdurahman alias Bobong Sakilan, and Ibno Ahod Sali.

The three have surrendered to the joined military, police and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency operatives around 9 a.m. Friday, September 26, in Sitio Pulopanjang, Barangay Mamagon, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Javer has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder and is listed as fourth most wanted person in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Javer and the other two surrenderers are known cohorts of Aljebar Abdusalam alias Pijing and remnants of the Abdusalam Criminal Group.

They turned over and M14 rifle, M1 Carbine rifle, and two caliber .357 revolvers and ammunition.

Colonel Samuel Yunque, 102Bde commander, commended the joint efforts of the Army, police and partner agencies, saying that the voluntary surrender of the three members of a crime group is a major step in weakening the lawless elements in coastal towns of Zamboanga Sibugay province. (SunStar Zamboanga)