3 Dawlah Islamiya, 5 ASG members surrender

THREE members of the Dawlah Islamiya and five followers, including two women, of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) have separately surrendered to authorities here in Mindanao, the military said Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the three Dawlah Islamiya members surrendered to the joint 90th Infantry Battalion, police forces, and intelligence units at the municipal hall of Carmen, North Cotabato on Friday, April 5.

The identities of the surrenderers were not made public, except that according to Gonzales, they belong to the Dawlah Islmamiya-Hassan Group (DI-HG).

They handed over three caliber .30 M1 Garand rifles with ammunition.

Gonzales attributed the surrender of the three DI-HG members to the collaborative efforts of the military and police units in Central Mindanao and the unwavering support of the local government units and the communities.

They were presented to the local government officials of Carmen, headed by Mayor Rogelio Taliño; Brigadier General Donald Gumiran, 602nd Infantry Brigade commander; and, Lieutenant Colonel Rowel Gavilanes, 90th Infantry Battalion commander.

Gonzales said the three were placed under custodial debriefing at the 602nd Infantry Brigade headquarters.

Each of them received a sack of rice given by the municipal government of Carmen.

The Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade said the five ASG members surrendered to the 64th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Tumahubong village, Sumisip, Basilan on Thursday, April 4.

Lieutenant Colonel Abel Potutan, 64IB commander, presented the five ASG surrenderers to Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade.

The five ASG surrenderers handed over assorted high-powered firearms consisting of one M16 rifle, one M14 rifle, one M79 grenade launcher, and two Garand rifles.

Luzon welcomed the ASG surrenderers and commended the 64IB for facilitating the surrender and paving the way to achieve peace and development in Basilan.

He also attributed the successful surrender of the five ASG followers to the collaborative efforts and untiring support of the Basilan provincial government and the Basileños.

“It is a testament that as we work together, we can achieve peace and prosperity that can make Basilan ASG free province,” Luzon said.

“We will help these five former ASG members to rejoin the mainstream society and live a normal, peaceful, and harmonious life with their families,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)