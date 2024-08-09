3 Dawlah-Islamiya members surrender in Maguindanao

THREE members of the Dawlah Islamiya surrendered and turned over high-powered firearms to authorities in Maguindanao del Sur, police and military said Friday, August 9, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the three surrendered around 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8, at the town hall in Poblacion, Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur.

They yielded one Garand rifle, two improvised explosive devices, a .9-millimeter (mm) Ingram rifle with one magazine, one rocket-propelled grenade and an 81-mm mortar ammunition.

Lieutenant Colonel Rowel Gavilanes, commander of the 90th Infantry Battalion (90IB), said the three surrenderers are followers of Almoben Sebod alias Al, a leader of DI-Hassan Group.

The PRO-BAR said the surrender of the three DI-HG members was successfully done through the effective collaboration of combined government units namely 90IB, 6th Infantry Division (6ID), 602nd Infantry Brigade, and Pagalungan Municipal Police Station.

The voluntary surrender of the three DI-HG members was facilitated by Mayor Salik Mamasabulod of Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Meanwhile, Police Birgadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, acting PRO-BAR director, commended the initiating teams for the successful voluntary surrender of the three DI-HG members.

“Let us all work together to bring lasting peace and sustainable development in our region. With the proper coordination with other government units, we can win this battle and bring the remaining armed group members to regain their allegiance to the government.” Tanggawohn said in a statement.

“Ang tagumpay sa anumang ipinaglalaban ay ‘di madadaan sa anumang dahas bagkus ito ay makakamit sa maayos na pag-uusap at walang dugo na dadanak. Ang inyong pagbalik-loob sa pamahalaan at pagsuko ng mga kagamitang pandigma ay sumisimbolo ng inyong pagyakap sa kapayapaan at pagwaksi sa terorismo. Handa ang inyong 6ID upang kayo ay tanggapin sa inyong pagbalik-loob upang makasama ninyo ang inyong pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay (Victory in any struggle will not be achieved through any violence but it will be achieved through peaceful dialogue and without bloodshed. Your surrender to the government and surrender of war equipment symbolizes your embrace of peace and renouncing terrorism. Your 6ID is ready to receive you in your return so that you can be with your family and loved ones),” Major General Antonio Nafarrete, 6ID commander, said.

The municipal government extended assistance in cash and in kinds to the three DI surrenderers. (SunStar Zamboanga)