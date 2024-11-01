3 Dawlah Islamiya members surrender in North Cotabato

THREE members of the Dawlah Islamiya-Hassan Group (DI-HG) have surrendered to authorities in the province of North Cotabato, the military said Friday, November 1, 2024.

The Army's 90th Infantry Battalion (90IB) identified the three DI-HG surrenderers as alias Marco, alias Midnight, and si alias DTR.

The 90IB said the rebels surrendered on Wednesday, October 30, to the troops in the town of Carmen, North Cotabato.

The three DI-HG surrenderers have turned over two M-14 rifles and a Carbine rifle to show they are sincere in returning to the folds of the law.

The reason why they decided to surrender is due to the hardship they experience when they joined the DI-HG, which has bad intentions, according to the 90IB.

The 90IB said the other reason why they decided to surrender is they wish to live peaceful and start a new life together with their respective families.

The Municipal Government of Carmen, North Cotabato gladly welcomed them when they were presented at Camp Locero, which houses the headquarters of the 602nd Infantry Brigade in Poblacion village.

The Municipal Government gave cash aid and a sack of rice to each of the three surrenderers as initial assistance.

The 90IB said the Municipal Government also promised to enroll them in livelihood program as a support in their desire to start a new life. (SunStar Zamboanga)