3 Dawlah Islamiya terrorists killed in Lanao clash

THREE terrorists belonging to the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) were killed while a soldier was wounded in a clash with government troops in the province of Lanao del Norte, the military said Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The Army’s 1st Infantry Division (ID) said the clash happened in Lindongan village, Munai, Lanao del Norte on Saturday, April 13.

The 1ID said the three slain DI-MG terrorists were not immediately identified except that they are followers of Nasser Daud, who carries the aliases of Mas’od and Abu Jihad.

The 1ID did not identify the wounded soldier who belonged to the Task Force West of the 103rd Infantry Brigade.

The 1ID said the troops were on combat operation when they clashed with seven fully armed DI-MG terrorists in Lindongan village.

The other four members of DI-MG scampered in different directions after seeing their three companions die during the clash, the 1ID said.

The troops recovered three M-14 rifles and other personal belongings at the clash site.

Brigadier General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., 103rd Infantry Brigade commander, commended the troops for their valor and successful neutralization of the enemy forces.

“Our forces' unwavering dedication to safeguarding our communities and maintaining peace and security in the region is demonstrated by our encounter with the DI-MG,” Barroquillo said.

“The brigade will continue to work tirelessly to eliminate terrorist threats and maintain peace in our area of responsibility,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)