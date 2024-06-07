3 drug targets arrested, P6.8-M shabu seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested three high-value targets (HVTs) and seized P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA director in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), said the arrested suspects were identified as Allandoni Alaweya Mendalano, Sanny Sangkad Kaadeadatu, and Isnaima Arimao Sapia.

Castro said they were nabbed in a buy-bust operation around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, in Cabingan village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from the three HVTs were a kilogram of shabu worth P6.8 million, buy-bust money, two cellular phones, a plastic bag, and assorted identification cards.

Castro said the arrested suspects were placed at the detention facility of PDEA in Barmm in preparation for the filing of a case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The confiscation of the P6.8 million shabu on Wednesday, June 5, was the biggest drug haul so far by PDEA-Barmm this month.

Castro said the inter-agency efforts of law enforcement units aided the success of the high-impact operation. (SunStar Zamboanga)